Oregon Humane Society helps owners reunite with cats lost during Clackamas County wildfires

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society is helping people who were evacuated due to the wildfires in Clackamas County find their lost cats and kittens.
The OHA said they have had a number of cats make their way to their shelter and are making every reasonable effort to reunite them with their families.
The following resources are available for those searching for their lost cats:
- The Oregon Humane Society is accepting stray cats from Clackamas County. If you see your cat on this page, please call 503-285-7722 and press 0 to discuss next steps.
- For all other counties, check your local animal services website to file a missing pet report or look for pets who have been found. The Oregon Department of Agriculture has a resource list of all the local animal services agencies in Oregon. They have also launched a new search tool to help you find your lost domestic animal or livestock.
View a list of cats found in Clackamas County here.
People who have found a stray cat in Clackamas County are asked to call 503-285-7722 and press 0. For stray dogs, please call the Clackamas County Dog Services at 503-655-8628.
For pets found in any other county, the OHA asks for you to call your local animal services agency.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.