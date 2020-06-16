PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is offering free pet food for essential workers and those whose employment was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
OHS says it has more than 13,000 pounds of food that was donated by greatergood.org.
The majority of the food is dog food.
OHS is also seeking donations of cat food and litter to help meet the needs of the community. People can donate by ordering items online or dropping them off at OHS.
The pet-food bank will be held at the OHS storage facility, located at 8001 Northeast 14th Place, on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
“Pets play such an important role in our lives, especially during stressful times,” says Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO. “We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that pet-owners have what they need to be able to care for their animals right now.”
OHS says it has delivered nearly 60,000 pounds of food to almost every county in the state since late April.
