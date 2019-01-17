Oregon Humane Society launches bi-weekly pet food banks for furloughed federal workers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is launching bi-weekly pet food banks for furloughed federal employees.
The next events are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 3 and then 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17. They will continue for the duration of the partial government shutdown, according to OHS.
One bag of dog food and one bag of cat food, as well as cat litter, will be available while supplies last for pet owners affected by the shutdown.
All of the food and supplies are being donated to OHS.
The Oregon Humane Society previously hosted a pet food bank on Jan. 10 for federal employees and contractors affected by the shutdown.
“Pets play such an important role in our lives, especially during stressful times,” says Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO. “OHS will continue to help federal employees care for their pets while they wait for the shutdown to be resolved.”
For more information, go to oregonhumane.org.
