PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is offering free pet food Thursday to federal workers affected by the government shutdown.
The one-day pet food bank will be open from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday (1/10/19) at the OHS storage facility, 8000 N.E. 14th Ave., Portland.
One bag of dog food and one bag of cat food, as well as cat litter, will be available for pet owners affected by the shutdown.
OHS is working with Mud Bay and other vendors to ensure there will be enough to help federal employees and contractors, while continuing to provide the best treatment for pets in the shelter’s care.
“Pets play such an important role in our lives, especially during stressful times,” says Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO. “With more than 9,000 federal employees in our state, we wanted to do our part to help them care for their pets while they wait for the shutdown to be resolved.”
For more information, contact the Oregon Humane Society.
