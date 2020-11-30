Oregon Humane Society providing pet food to pet owners faced with COVID-19 hardships

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is providing pet food to help people who have been financially affected by COVID-19.
The two-day pet food bank begins Tuesday, as part of Giving Tuesday.
Since the pandemic began, OHS has distributed pet food to shelters and food pantries around the state, while also hosting pet food banks for essential workers and people facing unemployment.
The latest effort is to help people “get through this difficult holiday season,” according to OHS.
The food being distributed is thanks to donations from Stella & Chewy’s, Mud Bay & Animal Supply, Inception Pet Foods, World’s Best Cat litter and others.
The food will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 1) and 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 2) at the Oregon Humane Society storage facility, 8001 N.E. 14th Place, Portland. The building is to the north of the main shelter.
Masks are required and contactless, drive-up service is preferred.
People who would like to help support OHS Pet Food Banks can make monetary donations online, or donate unopened bags of dog and cat food or cat litter at yellow donation bins outside of the main shelter, 1067 N.E. Columbia Blvd.
“Pets have played such an important role in our lives as we have dealt with the challenges of 2020,”says Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO. “Our goal is to continue to support pet owners in our community in any way we can. By hosting this Pet Food Bank, we hope to give those who are struggling one less thing to worry about this holiday season.”
