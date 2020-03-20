PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is resuming adoptions Friday, but by appointment only. It's not the only change the nonprofit has made amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oregon Humane Society has a new adoption process in place to reduce the amount of time people interact face-to-face.
The nonprofit is asking people to preview pets available for adoption online and fill out a questionnaire. Then wait for a call from the adoption team to make an appointment.
Olivia Rush made the appointment to meet Farley after doing most of the pre-adoption work over the phone.
"I got another phone call saying Farley is now available. It's been a whirlwind because I've been thinking about getting a dog my entire life, but life circumstances are right right now," said Rush. "It's funny, as it's happening now during this quarantine but it's perfect time to get a puppy."
Practicing social distancing at the @OregonHumane today, but little Farley is still learning how it works 🐶 We’ll show you how #COVID19 is changing how the nonprofit handles adoptions on @fox12oregon at noon pic.twitter.com/YbgPHc4s5z— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) March 20, 2020
The Oregon Humane Society told FOX 12 there's no timeline for how long these new rules will be in place, but one thing that is certain is that it's critical they continue finding homes for pets.
"We're basically not open to the public, but we really wanted to continue to do adoptions," said Laura Klink, with the Oregon Humane Society. "We know is we can get an animal out the door, that means other animals can come to us from other shelters or people in need of emergency assistance."
Klink says they're hoping under this time of social distancing they'll still be able to bring pets and their new owners together.
The Oregon Humane Society is still accepting donations. There is a donation bin set up outside.
The nonprofit says their greatest need right now is for canned cat food and cat litter.
People can still make donations online at www.oregonhumane.org.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.