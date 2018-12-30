PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society says it has set a new record, reaching 12,000 adoptions in 2018.
Shelter workers say they expected to hit the 12,000 mark on Sunday and they did – adopting out a three-month-old border collie named Caroline.
Caroline’s new family says they saw her profile on the OHS website Saturday night.
They didn’t realize the celebration that awaited them when they decided to adopt her.
“Overwhelmed a little bit,” said Jenna Miller, Caroline’s new owner. “I just expected to come and look at dogs today. I didn’t expect all this stuff.”
OHS President and CEO Sharon Harmon said, “We turned 150 this year and it seemed only fitting that we should set a big goal to match that history, so 12,000 pets going home.”
If you’re thinking of picking up a new furry friend, OHS is offering an adoption special through Monday, Dec. 31.
Fees will be $50 for dogs, $15 for cats and 50 percent off adoption fees for puppies and kittens younger than six months.
The shelter is located in Portland at 1067 NE Columbia Blvd.
Hours for viewing and meeting pets are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
