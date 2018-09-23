PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three team members from the Oregon Humane Society are on the ground in North Carolina to help with Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.
They are working at a rural shelter in a small town called St. Pauls. The shelter there is overwhelmed by pets that were brought in by families forced to evacuate.
Luckily, the floodwaters in that part of the state are gone and they are hoping people will be able to pick up their pets soon.
On a normal day, there are about 40 dogs at the shelter. Right now, staff are taking care of more than 190.
“It’s a very small rural shelter so there aren’t a lot of staff members there,” said Alexa Prasad with OHS. “They have no volunteers, so we’ve come in with the daily care because it’s quadrupled what they’re normally doing.”
The team from OHS is working in partnership with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and they expect to stay on the ground there through Friday.
Other teams are on standby should their help be needed, too.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.