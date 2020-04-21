Oregon Humane Society to donate over 50,000 lbs. of pet food across state

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society on Tuesday launched an effort to donate more than 50,000 pounds of pet food to shelters, rescues, and food pantries.
Three OHS trucks paced with dog food, cat food, and cat litter headed to Hood River, Pendleton, and Eugene on Tuesday morning.
OHS says deliveries will continue each Tuesday and Thursday for the next month. Officials say they hope to provide assistance to all 36 counties throughout Oregon.
OHS says is expects to distribute more than 50,000 pounds of pet food over the next month, with approximately 27,000 pounds of that food supplied to OHS by GreaterGood.
