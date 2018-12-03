Oregon Humane Society volunteers help reunite pets with Camp Fire victims in CA

(KPTV) - Crews in California are still working to reunite families with their pets that have been displaced by the Camp Fire.
The Oregon Humane Society deployed a team on Wednesday to northern California to help about 1,600 animals that have been impacted.
The OHS team is working with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at emergency animal shelters, helping to care for pets affected by the fire. Not only do these animals need daily, round-the-clock attention, but they also need companionship.
“Knowing that we're doing a little bit, a little part to help make people's lives a little bit better … I mean, for a lot of folks their pet’s all they have left and it’s family. And to be able to send them home with them, it is. It’s emotional,” said Laura Klink, OHS’s public information manager in an interview from California. “We really are here for the people, as much as we are for the pets.”
There’s a website, run by the North Valley Animal Disaster Group (NVADG) in California, that’s set up for victims of the Camp Fire where they can identify their animals. If you or a family member is looking for your pet, click here to go to that website.
NVADG’s vice president, Norm Rosene, tells FOX 12 the animals that have been rescued are not up for adoption, and they will not be shipped out of that area.
Although after a month, technically, animals belong to the county, that is not the case in this situation.
Rosene says the rescued animals will be sheltered or fostered until people have their feet underneath them, and then they’ll be reunited with family members.
Any adoptions that will happen will be in the distant future, Rosene says, and far enough out there will be no doubt an animal needs a home.
The OHS crew will be there for a few more days, but for the local Californian teams, it’s going to be a lot of long days working to care for those animals and reconnect them with their owners.
Meanwhile, the ASPCA and other agencies are also helping to make room for animals displaced by the Woolsey Fire in southern California.
They’re doing that by reaching out to OHS, which has taken in some of those pets from overcrowded shelters in California.
