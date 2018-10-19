PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society welcomed more than 70 furry feline friends from Florida Friday.
The shelter took the cats and kittens in from shelters impacted by Hurricane Michael.
The animals were in shelters before the storm hit and moving them out of the are frees up resources for pets and pet owners needing help, OHS says.
The cats and kittens touched down at the Hillsboro Airport around 2 p.m. and were transported to OHS.
The shelter says it now has close to 200 cats and kittens and is holding an adoption event this weekend. The shelter is offering reduced adoption fees for cats and kittens during the event.
People interested in viewing the animals may see photos of them on the OHS website.
