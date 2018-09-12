PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Animal care experts from the Oregon Humane Society will head to the Carolina coast to make sure animals are safe after the hurricane passes
About four to five OHS rescuers will join teams from across the country traveling to the East Coast after Hurricane Florence to make sure animals left in the path of the storm are safe.
The team will leave Portland Sunday or Monday, and head to North Carolina, the animal shelter says.
Once the team arrives, they will be assisting ASPCA members, who are currently onsite.
Members hope to help local pet owners like Christine Rush.
Rush says she thought she was staying with her dog Peyton until she saw where the storm is headed.
“I didn’t know until you told me and my husband told me, so yeah, we’re leaving, going further off the beach,” Rush said.
Rush says shelters in her county don’t accept pets. She thought she would be forced to leave her dog until a friend offered to house them both.
Other people aren’t so lucky–and that’s where pet rescuers from OHS hope to help.
OHS also helped out during Hurricane Harvey last year.
The @OregonHumane is preparing to send a team in partnership with the ASPCA to #NorthCarolina to help animals affected by #HurricaneFlorence - leaders tell me these little ones could get more furry friends if they need to assist shelters that have no more room @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/yomTu3dXg6— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) September 12, 2018
