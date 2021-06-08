SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon is getting closer to reaching its goal of a 70% vaccination rate. The state is now at 67.1% and has less than 100,000 shots to go until the economy can fully reopen and restrictions are lifted. However, several counties, including Marion County, remain in the High Risk category. Marion County has just 58% of its eligible population vaccinated.
"It doesn't really surprise me a lot because a lot of other places with lesser restrictions were early adopters of wearing masks and getting vaccinations so it's not all that surprising to me,” Joseph St. Peter, the bar manager at Archive Coffee in Salem, said. That gap has him preparing for all possibilities.
"We are creating contingency plans for if we are to open up or if we're not going to fully open and what do those things look like,” he said. Next door at Ritter’s, Kendra Sadler, a server, told us the restaurant will fully reopen when the governor gives the green light.
"We are just going to do whatever we are told to do we're just trying to make sure everyone feels comfortable,” she said. Like all restaurants in the county, they are operating at limited capacity and Sadler said they’re ready for restrictions to lift.
"We can't wait to take our masks off and smile at people and have a real connection again so we're all really excited and look forward to that day,” she said.
FOX 12 reached out to the Marion County Health District about whether it will continue any health and safety protocols when the state does reopen but have not yet heard back.
