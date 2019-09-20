MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - An incredible mix of shows in the skies kicked off Friday afternoon, the first of the 3-day Oregon International Airshow.
The airshow opened with the performance of the national anthem, followed by a welcome on wings from two of the Oregon Air National Guard's F-15 Eagles. The flyover marked the start of what’s set to be several days of rare, up-close opportunities to see some of the most advanced aircraft in the world.
Friday afternoon's aerial performances were led with the roar of the military's stealthy F-35. It marked the fighter jet's public performance debut in Oregon.
On Saturday and Sunday, the show will be highlighted by the British RAF Red Arrows. It will be the team's first appearance in North America since 1993, according to organizers.
"First time ever - 75 years in existence - they’ve never been to Oregon," said airshow spokesperson Herb Gillen. "It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
An estimated 40,000 spectators will attend the airshow through Sunday, Gillen said.
The event, which donates proceeds to charities and non-profits in the Portland area, is usually hosted at the Hillsboro Airport but runway construction forced it to move to McMinnville Municipal Airport this year.
"I think there’s some excitement about it being here in McMinnville," Gillen said.
While military jets capture much of the crowd's attention, there's a large mix of unique and historic single-engine airplanes as well.
There's also plenty of aerobatics that are performed. Veteran pilot Mike Wiskus said he likes to show off maneuvers to people in the crowd may have never thought an airplane could do.
"From tumbling end over end, to flying upside down about 10 feet off the ground," Wiskus said.
One jet engine also never departs the runway - because it's on the back of what looks like a 1960s pickup truck.
"This is a twin-engine truck," explained jet truck "pilot" Hayden Proffitt II. "With afterburner, we’re producing about 13,000 lbs. of thrust which is equivalent to about 25,000 horsepower.”
Proffitt II showed off the truck's capabilities after nightfall, shooting off balls of fire above and behind it before hitting 250 mph on the runway.
The show goes through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
