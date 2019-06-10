PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Brown has designated June 12 as Women Veterans Day in Oregon, joining three other states.
The statewide observance is a first in Oregon and also marks the 71st anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act, which recognizes contributions made by women in the military and enables them to serve as regular members of the U.S. Armed Forces and Reserves, according to the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
The department says more than 25,000 women veterans live in Oregon right now. According to the department, women are the fastest growing segment of the veteran population and make up more than 16 percent of the country’s military forces.
Oregon joins California, New York and Texas in observing June 12 as Women Veterans Day.
