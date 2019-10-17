PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- In the latest twist of Oregon’s flavored e-liquids ban, some of the products are back on the shelves despite the state’s six-month temporary ban.
Thursday, the Oregon state Court of Appeals thwarted the temporary ban on the sale of nicotine-based flavored e-liquids.
Flavored THC vaping products are still temporarily banned.
The owner of Division Vapor, Paul Bates, said he filed a lawsuit against the state Wednesday night.
“It’s been a really good day,” Bates said on Thursday. “We are madly ordering (flavored vaping products) today.”
The court ordered “temporary stay” on the ban comes just days after the ban went into effect.
“The courts are our last chance,” Bates said. “The courts and science.”
Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown ordered state regulatory agencies to implement the ban and develop enforcement rules for both flavored nicotine and THC vaping products.
It comes after the CDC and FDA announced an outbreak of vaping-related illnesses – leaving more than a thousand patients sick and killing more than 30.
But both organizations point to THC vaping as a likely source of the problem.
That’s the sore point for Bates, who said the state’s kneejerk, blanket reaction is unfairly tarnishing the reputation of the nicotine products he whole-heartedly believes in.
“We are getting people to stop smoking,” Bates said. “We have tried just about everything. We’ve tried protests. I’ve tried talking to our local commissioners. I’ve tried talking to politicians. I’ve tried talking to our public health authorities. Nothing has worked.”
Related: 6-month vaping ban in Oregon
Related: Shelves cleared of flavored vaping products in Oregon
But Gov. Brown is doubling down; a spokesman for her office says the temporary ban was the “best path forward” and the court’s decision is “unfortunate due to the ongoing public health threat posed by vaping-related illnesses.”
So what’s next? The state has until Oct. 30 to respond to the lawsuit.
And while the future of the industry is still up in the air, Bates said he is “cautiously optimistic.”
After the state responds, the petitioners will have their chance to respond as well.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
I don't think the problem comes from regulated products. I believe the problem comes from what is being bought and used from the streets.
I do not smoke and do not Vape. Have no desire to try. My brother and wife both smoked. About 10 years ago they quit smoking and started vaping. Neither as far as I know Hacked. Now they set there vaping every day. They Cough and hack every day. Can't say, The Vaping is cause or not. Really don't care. But what I see with long term vaping.
Until exactly what happened is thoroughly investigated it is wrong to jump to conclusions and ban and ruin businesses. That and a leap to ban cigarettes wasn't included in the ban. Most likely the kids were smoking them non stop instead of pausing for another hit. Not to be inhaled like regular cigarettes. Yes, e cigs help people to stop smoking. Kate wouldn't know that as she is a good girl even in her old age.
Let 'em vape. Darwin will sort it out.
The court should have put a ban on state alcohol taxes, and their monopoly, while they were at it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.