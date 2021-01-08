PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The National Football League is giving out more than $70 million in grants to help social justice organizations across the country, including one nonprofit in Portland.
One of the grants will be going to the Oregon Justice Resource Center and will help fund a program that provides support to women in prison.
According to the nonprofit's website, the Women's Justice Project is the first and only program in Oregon that addresses the needs of women in the criminal justice system.
The program provides direct legal services, public awareness campaigns, and advocacy coordination.
The program says its goals are to ensure that the criminal legal system treats women fairly, protects their health and safety, and makes it possible for them to successfully rejoin their communities when they are released.
The grant the nonprofit is receiving is part of the NFL's "Inspire Change" initiative that started in 2018.
A representative with the NFL told FOX 12 it is giving out grants to 13 new nonprofit organization partners in total this year.
