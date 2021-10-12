SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A $1.9 billion tax surplus in Oregon has triggered the state's "kicker," meaning Oregonians who are eligible will get 17.34 percent of their 2020 state income taxes back.

According to the Oregon Department of Revenue, instead of kicker checks, the surplus will be returned to taxpayers through a credit on their 2021 state personal income tax returns filed in 2022.

To calculate your credit, multiply your 2020 tax liability before any credits—line 22 on the 2020 Form OR-40—by 17.341 percent.

You're eligible to claim the kicker if you filed a 2020 tax return and had tax due before credits. Even if you don't have a filing obligation for 2021, you still must file a 2021 tax return to claim your credit. There will be detailed information on how to claim your credit in the 2021 Oregon personal income tax return instructions.

Under state law, the kicker tax sends money back to taxpayers whenever personal income tax revenues come in at least 2% above initial projections during a 2-year budget cycle. The kicker has been an element of Oregon state taxes for decades. It's the only state in the union with such a law.

The state may use all or part of your kicker amount to pay state debts, like back taxes, court fines or child support.

You can use the "What's My Kicker?" tool on the Oregon Dept. of Revenue's website to see how much you'll be getting back.