PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon lab says it will test Cannabis oils for any sign of one of the suspected culprits in a nationwide string of illnesses.
The suspected culprit is called vitamin E acetate, and federal health officials say they’ve found it in samples of marijuana products used by people who got sick in different parts of the country.
Pixis Labs in Portland says it will test the product for $140 per three-gram sample. It takes about eight business days to get results, the lab says.
The announcement from the lab comes as lawmakers across the country are cracking down on vaping with growing concerns over e-cigarette-related health issues.
New York is the most recent state to act, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing plans to ban sales of flavored e-cigarettes. Michigan already has a similar law targeting flavored vapes, with more proposals introduced in California, Massachusetts, and Illinois. In California, the governor signed an executive order directing the state to start a public awareness campaign about the danger.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that e-cigarettes were the confirmed or probable cause of at least 380 cases of lung disease and six deaths across 36 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The FDA is finalizing guidelines for a federal ban on the flavored brands.
