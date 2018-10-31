SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The state or Oregon is taking a new look at different ways to address challenges when it comes to people in the criminal justice system who have mental illnesses and substance addictions.
Wednesday, a review of all of that kicked off in Salem. A special committee of law enforcement, health officials, community advocates and law makers were formed.
The group was made up of 28 members.
They are tasked with working on a data-driven approach to address challenges in how the state responds to people in the criminal justice system who have mental illnesses and substance addictions.
The committee will focus on developing a statewide policy framework to support local governments in improving recidivism and health outcomes for people who repeatedly cycle through both the public safety and health systems.
Among those on the committee is Janie Gullickson, she is the Executive Director of the Mental Health Association of Oregon and has prior life experience when it comes to mental health issues and the criminal justice system.
“Part of me was relieved to either get picked up but law enforcement or go into an emergency department because I might get a meal and a warm place to sleep that was safe,” Gullickson said. “I was in the cycle of the emergency departments, county jails between two separate counties eventually led me to the state corrections and the women’s prison.”
She said while in custody of the State Department of Corrections she had that "ahh-ha" moment and turned her life around.
“I feel very fortunate that you know I was able to find employment, go back to school starting with a GED in jail to a grad degree from PSU,” Gullickson said.
Now, as the Executive Director for the Mental Health Association of Oregon, she has been asked by the Governor to sit on this committee.
“I have that pinch me moment almost every day that I walk home and I am able to open a door of a house I own, do my laundry in that house, and go to a job I love,” Gullickson said.
The committee is set to continue discussions into February when they will present recommendations to the legislature on ways they feel could change the system for the better.
