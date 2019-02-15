Oregon lawmaker teams with nonprofit to create mental health hotline

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Oregon lawmaker is teaming with a local nonprofit organization to help reduce the number of suicides in the state.
Across the country, Oregon has one of the highest suicide rates, with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention finding startlingly high figures among young people.
Lines for Life hopes to make access to mental health help just a phone call away. The Portland-based nonprofit aides the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and is working with Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden to create a three-digit number that people can call if they’re going through mental health distress, like 911.
To get more information on the idea, Wyden met with members of Youthline, a service of Lines for Life that provides a free and confidential peer-to-peer counseling line for teens.
There are many ways young people can get in touch with the group, like calling or texting, but searching for the right number can be difficult when a person is going through mental health distress.
So, the organization is working with Wyden to push the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, to set up a simple, three-digit number.
“When we’re talking with mental health matters, even a few minutes can make a huge difference in somebody’s life,” Wyden said. “Just having that one number, that everyone knows to call, 611 or whatever that number will be, is such an amazing idea because you don’t have to go through a third person, you don’t have to search online for 10 minutes trying to figure out what the national helpline is.”
Right now, 911 takes most of the mental health calls, but Wyden says having a different three-digit number would clear up the line for other emergency issues, while connecting people to someone who is specially trained to help with mental health issues.
