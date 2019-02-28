PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For years, the issues of arming police on university campuses has been hotly debated and now, the Oregon legislature is weighing in.
Thursday, Rep. Diego Hernandez introduced a bill to disarm campus police at Portland State University and the University of Oregon.
In the past, students at both universities made similar attempts, which were rejected by the board of trustees.
But, according to PSU sophomore Bella Catalano, the debate intensified after PSU police officers shot and killed a man on campus last year.
Catalano is one of many students who believe officers should not be allowed to carry guns.
“They should be trained in de-escalation techniques that aren’t putting the lives of students at risk.”
But there are others, like PSU junior, Oswaldo Gomez, who disagree.
“I think we need policemen that are armed,” Gomez said, citing the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida as the reason they’re crucial to ensure campus safety.
House bill 3338, which according to Rep. Hernandez, was co-drafted with the Oregon Students Association, would ban campus police from carrying a gun outside of their department’s headquarters.
According to Hernandez, the bill would only apply to PSU and UO – institutions where the population of the town exceeds 150,000 people.
Hernandez cites two recent incidents as the reason why the bill is specific to both schools. He said, the first occurred at UO.
“Police officers drew their weapons on a student who they’d mistaken as a suspect.”
Hernandez also cites the deadly shooting of black Navy Veteran, Jason Washington, by PSU police in June of 2018 as a reason for his proposed bill.
“There is a disproportionality when it comes to unarmed shootings of people of color,” Hernandez said.
But, PSU officials said, Washington’s death was investigated by Portland Police, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. And, they said, a grand jury ultimately ruled the campus police officers acted lawfully.
Furthermore, PSU hired an independent firm to investigate these concerns regarding campus safety and policing.
According to the independent firm, the majority of people surveyed on campus for the report did not want armed campus police.
Even so, PSU officials, said the firm found “armed campus police officers are a vital component of student safety at a large urban university.”
And, according to PSU senior Angelica Mendez. “I don’t have any experience in security. I’m not sure the legislature do [sic] as well.”
Rep. Hernandez told FOX 12, the bill’s first reading is scheduled for Monday, March 4. If it passes, the changes will go into effect January of 2020.
