Oregon lawmakers considering bill to establish daylight saving time year-round

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - On Sunday, millions of people will “spring forward” – gaining more daylight as spring approaches.
But, Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill to do away with time changes altogether.
If State Bill 320 passes, Oregon would stay on Daylight-Saving Time year-round. .
Essentially, those bills argue that Oregonians should be able to vote on whether to switch between Standard Time and Daylight-Saving Time.
FOX 12 spoke with many locals who are excited about the bill. Anthony Farness, says he supports the change in law because, according to him, switching times ruins his children’s sleep schedules.
Oregon would not be the first state to approve such a change.
Arizona does not currently observe Daylight-Saving Time and Washington lawmakers are also making a push to create time consistency.
According to Washington state bill 5139, “Research has shown that changing to and from daylight saving time twice per year has negative impacts on public health, increases traffic accidents and crime, disrupts agriculture scheduling, and hinders economic growth.”
The bill references scientific studies that have connected health issues with the change of time, including a greater risk of heart attacks, an uptick in workplace injuries and increased suicide rates immediately after a time switch.
Still, not everyone is sold on the idea.
“I like it the way it is. We get a little extra daylight during the summer and a little less in the winter time,” said Carl Schroll, who tells FOX 12 he would vote against SB 320.
The next scheduled hearing for lawmakers to discuss possible issues with the bill is scheduled for the morning of March 12 and is open to the public.
If approved, SB 320 would go into effect at 2:00 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2021.
To follow updates on the bill, visit: Https://olis.Leg.State.Or.Us/liz/2019r1/measures/overview/sb320
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.