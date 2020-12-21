SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Legislature gathered in person for a 1-day special session Monday morning to address the ongoing need for relief as the state continues to face COVID-19 and aftermath of the historic summer wildfires.
Gov. Kate Brown called for the special session last week, asking lawmakers to consider $800 million in funds.
The measures up for debate Monday are expected to include a proposed eviction moratorium that includes $200 million in relief for landlords and tenants, a restaurant relief package that includes a provision legalizing cocktails to-go, a bill that would protect schools from some coronavirus-related lawsuits and a measure that would transfer $600 million into the state’s emergency fund for COVID-19 and wildfire-response and recovery.
With the federal and state eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of the year, the issue has been pushed to the forefront — dominating discussions among lawmakers and driving the immediate need for a special session.
For weeks, housing advocates have implored lawmakers to extend the moratorium, estimating that between 20,000 and 40,000 Oregon households could be at risk for eviction.
The proposal extends the moratorium on residential evictions through June 2021. The bill would also require tenants to submit a sworn statement that they’ve experienced financial hardship to be protected from eviction.
The main sticking point however is in the second part of the proposal — a $200 million package in which $50 million will be allocated for rental assistance to tenants for the months ahead and $150 million to small landlords for previously unpaid rent. In order for landlords to receive funds, they must forgo 20% of past-due payments.
While Multnomah County has extended its ban on pandemic evictions due to inability to pay through July already, FOX 12 heard from several in the county who say that move isn’t enough, especially when owed back-rent is considered.
Monday’s special session began at 8 a.m. and hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Capitol building.
The group was heard chanting “open up” – signaling their support for loosening Oregon’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Many in the crowd were seen holding Trump signs, while others were openly carrying weapons.
Protesters at State Capitol. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/mp6ozWKvRz— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) December 21, 2020
Armed Patriots at the State Capitol.#specialsession #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/vt9WJ9FAFi— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) December 21, 2020
According to Oregon State Police, protesters gained access to the Capitol, which is closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions, around 8:30 a.m.
Troopers and Salem police officers escorted protesters out of the building. OSP said two people refused to leave the building and were taken into custody.
Just before 9:30 a.m., OSP declared the demonstration outside the Capitol an unlawful assembly.
At 11:44 a.m., OSP instructed everyone to leave the Capitol mall grounds. Those who denied the order would be subject to arrest, OSP said.
This is a developing story. Stick with FOX 12 as updates come in.
(5) comments
The legislature hides behind the "Covid-19 restrictions" in order to unlawfully prevent the public from observing the session, which is their constitutional right. Our leaders are shameful traitors to the people.
They wouldn't have called it an "unlawful assembly" if it was Pantifa!
Oh great..more media instigated Trump and Trump supporter bashing, simply because common sense dictates we need to open schools and businesses. It's absurd what the left is doing. Protect the ones that need protecting, and let those who are at less risk live their lives. The country can't survive protracted shut downs. The long term impacts are going to be devastating.
..."an unlawful gathering" based on what? This is the title of the story, but FOX12 didn't even finish it.
If Antifa showed up there would be no unlawful assembly.
