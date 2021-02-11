SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Several bills currently being discussed by lawmakers in Salem would bring significant changes to law enforcement in Oregon.
House Bill 2928, introduced by Rep. Janelle Bynum, for instance, would prevent law enforcement from using "chemical incapacitants," like tear gas.
The bill would allow the use of pepper spray, but only if a city's mayor or the area's sheriff declares a riot.
The bill also puts restrictions on the use of less-lethal munitions.
"If you have a hammer, everything looks like a nail. So that's one part of the problem," said Bynum. "With respect to using tear gas and munitions, I think more restraint could have been used if we had been more precise about what was actually happening, or been more honest about what was actually happening in the crowds."
In public hearings last week, Oregon State Police Superintendent Terrie Davie pushed back on the proposal.
"There's no doubt chemical agents cause irritation and discomfort to those exposed. But use of that tool will limit the use of my troopers having to use hand to hand physical interaction with protesters and when we do engage with the protesters in a hand to hand physical type of engagement, significant injuries and even death can occur. And that's absolutely what I'm trying to prevent," said Davie.
Two other bills sponsored by Bynum deal with officer conduct.
House Bill 2930 would create uniform standards of conduct and discipline, established by a new state commission.
House Bill 2936 would require a person's character to be investigated before being accepted as a police officer, and also prohibits racist behavior by police officers and establishes a state-wide officer misconduct hotline.
All three bills are currently being discussed by the House Subcommittee on Equitable Policing.
The bills would need to be approved by the House Committee on Judiciary before going to a vote on the house floor.
(2) comments
Several older and newer books and movies deal with the decline of public law enforcement and the rise of private neighborhood police organizations in a futuristic world. Given the direction of these legislative proposals, the already rock-bottom moral and reduced motivation of police officers and the inability to hire new ones because of the antagonistic environments allowed and promoted by politicians, these dystopian times may well be closer than we think. :)
Will they also outlaw the use of pepper spray by civilians?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.