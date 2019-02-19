SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon is closer to implementing a statewide plastic bag ban.
On Tuesday morning, several state representatives and environmental advocacy groups announced the "Sustainable Shopping Initiative."
Legislators are considering House Bill 2509 - which would ban single-use checkout bags at retail stores.
"The bill mirrors most local ordinances that combine a plastic bag ban with the required fee on the recycled paper bags, which has been successful in shifting consumer behavior towards reusable bags," said Shawn Miller with NW Grocery Association.
Right now, there are more than a dozen cities in Oregon that already have plastic bags banned, including Portland, Hillsboro, Salem, and Eugene.
For more information on HB 2509, visit olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2019R1/Measures/Overview/HB2509.
