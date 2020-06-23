Oregon lawmakers hear public testimony on ideas around police reform

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Wednesday morning, lawmakers from across Oregon will meet in Salem for a special session to work on several issues surrounding COVID-19 response and police reform.
Lawmakers were called back to Salem by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. On Tuesday, several lawmakers listened to public testimony virtually on several issues surrounding police reform.
Lawmakers are looking at six legislative concepts that deal with police reforms across the state. They include arbitration reform, a statewide discipline database, the Attorney General’s office investigating deadly and use of force incidents, a ban on tear gas and certain sound devices, and a ban on chokeholds or any tactic that makes it difficult for someone to breathe.
Roughly 40 people were signed up to give testimony on Tuesday on the six ideas.
Oregon lawmakers just wrapped up a meeting where they heard public testimony on six legislative concepts about police reform and accountability. It was done virtually ahead of the special session which begins tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/Ed0x0ZnpNR— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 23, 2020
“We have a historic moment now before us, never have I seen or I think anybody of my generation have seen people come to the streets to call for racial justice and police reform,” attorney Jason Kafoury told lawmakers.
Kafoury also spoke on what he had seen as a lawyer involved in deadly use of force cases.
Michael Salvaggio, who is a lobbyist for ORCOPS, a group that represents law enforcement, told lawmakers they have no opposition to the core principle in any of the concepts, but said what is being proposed needs to be tweaked.
“We do feel that we must point out that as noble as these intentions may be, the legislation in front of the committee does bear some technical adjustments as my colleagues noted,” Salvaggio said.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the capitol building will only be open to lawmakers and press during the special session. Both the House and Senate are set to convene in person at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
