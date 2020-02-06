SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Thousands of Oregonians descended on the state capital Thursday to fight against a controversial new cap and trade bill.
Convoys traveled for miles – with loggers, truckers and business owners turning out to protest the bill.
Senate Bill 1530 seeks to dramatically lower carbon emissions, but opponents say it would devastate Oregon’s economy. Supporters of the bill also came out Thursday, but in much smaller numbers.
The majority of people at Thursday’s hearing did not want to see Senate Bill 1530 pass. In fact, many didn’t feel this decision should be up to the Senate at all but should be up to the people.
“This is not a decision the legislature should decide,” said concerned citizen Vicki Shower. “There’s lots of controversy over this. It should be Oregon citizens’ choice. I am asking you to put it to a general vote.”
At times Thursday, testimony got heated and emotional as people discussed how Senate Bill 1530 would affect them and their businesses.
“If this passes, he loses everything. And it’s not just him, there’s going to be farmers losing everything as well,” said Annette Walker from Brownsville.
Donnis Smith said, “I’m asking you, please, allow the people of this state, who put many of you in the positions you’re in… you work for us… allow these people behind me to have a voice.”
This all followed a massive protest outside the Capitol starting early Thursday morning.
“My husband is a logger and so the cap and trade or the big tax would affect his business. It would cost him a lot of money,” said Barbara Hettwer from Scotts Mills.
Thousands rode down to the Capitol and held a rally to show their disapproval.
Protesters argued that this bill is just about raising taxes to help the government.
“I don’t think it is about carbon emissions. It is not about the environment. It is a money grab. We have seen it in California, we have seen it in other places and we are not going to stand for it,” said Michelle Adame from Salem.
During testimony, committees like timber union said there are plenty of ways to cut carbon tax without raising taxes.
One member of that union said she took over her husband’s company after he died and this bill will force her to close her doors.
“I am just totally disturbed that you would put me out of business because of this fuel increase and then call me leakage and then put me into a transitional workforce program,” said truck driver Angelita Sanchez.
But supporters like Brian Ettling showed up as well.
“My dad has stage 4 bladder cancer and is in hospice care,” he said.
He says with his family’s proximity to a coal fire power plant in St. Louis, his father wound up sick.
“Thus, my message to you today is: less pollution equals saved lives,” Ettling said.
Supporters said that this bill is necessary to reduce our carbon footprint and save the environment for future generations.
“Please be very careful before you decide it’s a bad bill. Read it, think about it, make changes, but don’t toss it,” said Nan Baker-Krofft, who supports the bill.
Senate members heard testimony for about two hours Thursday, but still many others wanted to speak. Another hearing is scheduled for this Saturday at 10 a.m.
