SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon lawmakers are laying out their proposed budget for the next two years.
The state is expected to bring in $20.6 billion dollars in revenue, which is higher than initial predictions, but still isn’t enough to fully-fund all state programs and services.
The plan calls for cuts of roughly 5 percent across the board, with the exception of the Oregon Health Plan and K-12 education.
Lawmakers also want to set aside 2 percent of the budget for a rainy-day fund instead of the required 1 percent, to help create long-term sustainability and guard against future economic downturns.
You can view the proposed budget here.
Moments after the budget proposal was released, the Oregon Education Association put out a press release in opposition to the funding plan for schools.
According to the OEA, it costs $10.7 billion dollars to fully-fund Oregon schools.
The new proposal from lawmakers is $8.8 billion dollars. It’s a significant shortfall, but also represents an increase over current K-12 funding.
“…We’re putting $668 million dollars more into the current service level than the previous biennium,” Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward said, one of the three co-chairs for the Joint Committee on Ways and Means. “We recognize that this budget will still end up with deficits for many of our school districts. We don’t like it. And yet, we’re constrained to the resources we have available.”
“I am appalled and outraged that lawmakers haven’t gotten the message that our schools are in crisis,” OEA President John Larson said. “We believe the budget they’ve proposed is going to result in 900 educators across the state being laid off, shorter school years and larger class sizes.”
Larson said educators across Oregon are considering walking out on May 8th to draw attention to the budget crisis, and if they do, it’s a move OEA would support.
Meanwhile, the budget proposal released Thursday is just a starting point, and lawmakers have until June 30 to pass a final version.
“The working conditions for our teachers and the classroom conditions for our children is of utmost importance,” Co-chair Rep. Dan Rayfield added. “And we’ll be working this entire session to try and find more money.”
