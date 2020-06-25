SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The special session continued in Salem on Thursday, with state lawmakers tackling some of the problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and looking at police reform.
Lawmakers wrapped up an hours-long work session that started at 6 p.m. on Thursday night. Overall, the work session moved pretty quickly after a longer than expected day of public testimony.
Six bills on police reform were discussed, including prohibiting tear gas, banning chokeholds, creating a public statewide database of officer discipline, making it harder for arbitrators to overturn law enforcement discipline, require law enforcement officers to intervene and report when colleagues use unreasonable force, and sending cases of physical injury and deadly use of force to the Oregon Attorney General.
In the current work session, lawmakers advanced the reform proposals unanimously, with most of them heading to the house or Senate floor pretty quickly. Some of the bills had no discussion at all, while others had some tweaks made to them with exchanges.
FOX 12 also saw representatives thanking each other for all the discussions they’ve had together on this topic during this short session. Senate President Peter Courtney had called the session an historic one that would be challenging.
“Special sessions are very difficult,” Courtney said. “They’re very fragile. This committee has been asked to do impossible things and has done a very good job.”
The plan is for lawmakers to vote on these bills on Friday.
