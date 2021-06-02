Oregon lawmakers pass bill to make cocktails to-go permanent

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Some Oregon bar owners say cocktails to-go have helped them survive the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a temporary measure, but now it could become law if Governor Kate Brown signs the bill just passed by the state legislature.

The owner of Botanist in northwest Portland says he wants to keep selling the sealed cocktails that customers can take with them.

"It’s a business tool from my perspective. It’s a way for us to continue to dig ourselves out of a hole that we’ve been in for the last year," Matt Davidson said.

After a year of shut downs, reopening, closing, and reopening again, the losses for the bar are in the six figures.

Thirty states had allowed the temporary cocktails to-go sales before Oregon okayed the idea. Oregon only allowing it after a special session and just in time for New Years Eve. The cocktails to-go provide a temporary lifeline for many bars and restaurants but by no means a saving grace.

"It would generate enough revenue for us to have somebody come in, batch syrups or to batch ingredients we knew would go out for cocktails to-go," Davidson said.

Recently, 14 states and the District of Columbia have legalized cocktails to-go permanently. In Washington, Governor Jay Inslee signed the bill to allow the sales until 2023.

Davidson says he hopes Brown will sign the state's new bill and make carry out sales a regular part of his business.

"I have stopped trying to guess what the governor is going to do," he said.

Brown has not said whether she will sign the bill. Her office told FOX 12 they will examine it and put it through the usual approval process.