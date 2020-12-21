SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Legislature gathered in person for a 1-day special session and passed four bills on Monday, which included $800 million in relief for those struggling due to the pandemic and the aftermath of the historic summer wildfires.
Gov. Kate Brown called for the special session last week, asking lawmakers to consider $800 million in funds.
Lawmakers passed an eviction moratorium that includes $200 million in relief for landlords and tenants, a restaurant relief package that includes a provision legalizing cocktails to-go, a bill that would protect schools from some coronavirus-related lawsuits and a measure that would transfer $600 million into the state’s emergency fund for COVID-19 and wildfire-response and recovery.
With the federal and state eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of the year, the issue was pushed to the forefront — dominating discussions among lawmakers and driving the immediate need for a special session.
For weeks, housing advocates have implored lawmakers to extend the moratorium, estimating that between 20,000 and 40,000 Oregon households could be at risk for eviction.
The bill extends the moratorium on residential evictions through June 2021. It will also require tenants to submit a sworn statement that they’ve experienced financial hardship to be protected from eviction.
The main sticking point was in the second part of the proposal — a $200 million package in which $50 million will be allocated for rental assistance to tenants for the months ahead and $150 million to small landlords for previously unpaid rent. In order for landlords to receive funds, they must forgo 20% of past-due payments.
While Multnomah County has extended its ban on pandemic evictions due to inability to pay through July already, FOX 12 heard from several in the county who say that move isn’t enough, especially when owed back-rent is considered.
Monday’s special session began at 8 a.m. and hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Capitol building.
The group was heard chanting “open up” – signaling their support for loosening Oregon’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Many in the crowd were seen holding Trump signs, while others were openly carrying weapons.
Protesters at State Capitol. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/mp6ozWKvRz— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) December 21, 2020
Armed Patriots at the State Capitol.#specialsession #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/vt9WJ9FAFi— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) December 21, 2020
According to Oregon State Police, protesters gained access to the Capitol, which is closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions, around 8:30 a.m.
Troopers and Salem police officers escorted protesters out of the building. OSP said two people refused to leave the building and were taken into custody.
Just before 9:30 a.m., OSP declared the demonstration outside the Capitol an unlawful assembly.
At 11:44 a.m., OSP instructed everyone to leave the Capitol mall grounds. Those who denied the order would be subject to arrest, OSP said.
At least one of the protesters used chemical agents on police, according to OSP. That person is still outstanding.
OSP said another person, identified as Ryan Lyles, 41, used bear spray against officers and was taken into custody. Lyles was booked into the Marion County Jail on multiple charges including trespassing and assaulting a police officer.
At about 1:30 p.m., a man attempted to gain entry on the west side of the Capitol building by breaking a window of one of the doors, according to OSP. That man was taken into custody.
In total, OSP said they arrested four people.
OSP said troopers did not deployed any tear gas Monday, but did use inert pepper ball when dealing with the people who used chemical agents.
It's so hilarious to see all the chuds freaking out in the comments. Now you know how the left felt all summer. It's only " Back The Blue" when it fits your narrative... Trumps supporters are so stupid, no wonder they are the least educated party.
Legalizing cocktails to go lol this state is a joke. It's simple, keeping things closed will result in more closures and more pain financially for everyone.
"In order for landlords to receive funds, they must forgo 20% of past-due payments" Why? So tenants get a 100% ride and the landlords 80%? And what about the salaries of these lawmakers, Brown? Do they get a 20% pay cut too?
They dont want to open up because they would lose their extra emergency powers.
Just watched Marilyn Deustch reporting from Salem. Marilyn--your judgmental, liberal bias is coming across in your reporting of this incident. You also seemed displeased that some of the demonstrators appeared to be angry at the media present. No surprise there, Marilyn, and Fox News. You are neither fair nor factual.
[thumbup] Exactly.
The legislature hides behind the "Covid-19 restrictions" in order to unlawfully prevent the public from observing the session, which is their constitutional right. Our leaders are shameful traitors to the people.
They wouldn't have called it an "unlawful assembly" if it was Pantifa!
Oh great..more media instigated Trump and Trump supporter bashing, simply because common sense dictates we need to open schools and businesses. It's absurd what the left is doing. Protect the ones that need protecting, and let those who are at less risk live their lives. The country can't survive protracted shut downs. The long term impacts are going to be devastating.
..."an unlawful gathering" based on what? This is the title of the story, but FOX12 didn't even finish it.
They were “openly” carrying firearms .... the horror, the humanity, the scary scary conservative legal gun owners that riot and loot and burn liberal cities ...... oh wait my bad .... no rioting, looting, or arson so therefore it needs to be considered an “unlawful gathering”
If Antifa showed up there would be no unlawful assembly.
You are absolutely correct.
