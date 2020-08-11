Oregon lawmakers pass new budget, new unemployment bills

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon lawmakers late Monday night wrapped up another special session, this time to balance the state’s budget after the devastating economic impact of COVID-19. Legislators also passed new bills to bring more relief to those financially struggling amid the pandemic.
Senate Bill 1701 will allow workers to keep collecting unemployment benefits even if they are bringing in just a small sum of money in a part-time job.
Senate Bill 1703 mostly applies to self-employed workers and would help them receive unemployment benefits quicker. The bill would allow the Department of Revenue to share necessary information the Oregon Employment Department has previously needed to take time to gather and review from people.
A third bill, Senate Bill 1702, related to unemployment failed. The bill would have allowed public employees like bus drivers and janitors to receive benefits during school breaks like summer and holidays.
Lawmakers also passed a bill that would further limit use-of-force, like choke holds, by police officers.
Gov. Kate Brown said she was pleased lawmakers came together quickly to pass important bills and a new budget that didn’t touch education funding. However, she cautioned that a grim road ahead remains.
“I do have some concerns about the overall use of reserves and one-time funds in the legislatively-approved budget,” Brown said. “The budget decisions next year become even harder and we already know that there are more challenging decisions ahead of us.”
Oregon Senate Republicans offered up a scathing response to Brown’s remarks, saying Brown, “continued her tirade about the bipartisan opposition to Senate Bill 17-02…The bill would have prioritized public employees to jump the unemployment line over other Oregonians that have been waiting for help for months.”
The statement continued, “This is your mess, Governor Brown. Threatening to call another special session because the bill your special interests wanted was killed by bipartisan opposition is a very public example of political corruption.”
Tuesday afternoon, FOX 12 also spoke with one local woman who said she hasn’t yet received a dime of her unemployment benefits.
Amy Faust says the state owes her some $14,000 going back from mid-March through mid-July. Faust says she and her husband had to survive by dipping into their savings account.
Faust said she still hasn’t been able to get through to the Oregon Employment Department.
“One week, just kind of as an exercise, when there was nothing else to do, I called a thousand times, this week I’m going to call a thousand times, and I never got through,” Faust said.
Faust said she just got a full-time job about a month ago, so now she’s just hoping to the get the back-pay from her time of unemployment.
She said Sen. Jeff Merkely’s office is trying to help her.
