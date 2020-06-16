SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has called for a special session of the legislature to take up several issues around police accountability and the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown made the announcement Tuesday morning.
Lawmakers will likely take up a set of policy issues surrounding police accountability.
“Why the urgency,” State Sen. Lew Frederick said. “There are two different things for urgency, obviously we have been dealing with issues related to race and police accountability. We need to address those in whatever way we possibly can.”
The second item is the response to COVID-19.
“These are unprecedented times that we are in and it is critical that we get in, address these issues that are having an impact on Oregonians,” House Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner said.
House Speaker Tina Kotek’s office says they are looking at several things like a statewide police discipline database, law enforcement arbitration, and to outlaw use of chokeholds.
Lawmakers say they have bipartisan support for a ban on chokeholds and a bill around law enforcement arbitration.
“They actually get the discipline that they should through that process and arbitration is an important part of that and there is a lot of support for that issue,” House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said.
“There are issues that have been before the legislature before that are coming back in this particular session and so those might be more likely to gain bipartisan support,” said State Sen. Tim Knopp of Bend.
One of those bills coming back is SB 1567 A, which was brought forward by Frederick earlier this year. If passed, it would require disciplinary action ordered as a result of arbitration involving misconduct by a sworn law enforcement officer to match the disciplinary action imposed by the agency.
Though Republicans support some of the reforms, like arbitration, they say this special session should be focused on fixing the state budget, then passing policy reforms that both parties can agree on.
“If we can do that in a way that is bipartisan, we should. If there is not bipartisan agreement, this is not the time to move contentious issues and cut the public out,” Drazen said.
Democrats say they want to hold off on budget talks to see what aid may be coming from the federal government.
“We are going to do some of the policy work now to try to give the opportunity for another federal package to get through and then the worse thing we could do was make unnecessary cuts,” Smith Warner said.
Another concern state Republicans have is about access and public input on what lawmakers will be discussing. With social distancing measures in place, the upcoming special session will be different than what any lawmaker has seen.
“The building is generally going to be closed, but legislators will be able to get in and do business,” Knopp said. “At the same time, we want to make sure the public has access and has input into these bills and what is going on. We are clearly in a different time right now, but we still need to maintain that transparency and public input that I think Oregonians care about.”
Among the items dealing with COVID-19 that lawmakers may take up include eviction moratoriums, foreclosure protections, and issues around broadband and virtual schools.
Senate President Peter Courtney issued the following statement on the special session:
“The Governor has called the Legislature into special session to pass specific policies to address police accountability, coronavirus, children’s education, and jobs. We are in a crisis. The Legislature is being called in at a time that is unlike any other in our history. No other special session has been asked to do so much. We must go in and work as hard as we can to do as much good as we can for Oregon and her people… our people.
“While I was preparing for a special session to address the budget, I understand why the Governor is holding off. I hope Congress will act soon to get the states more resources. Without additional Federal supports, we have some hard cuts ahead of us.”
The special session will convene in Salem on Wednesday, June 24.
