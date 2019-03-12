SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon lawmakers are currently considering a ban on clock changes. It comes as companion bills have been introduced in the Senate and House that would make Daylight Saving time year-round in the state.
The legislation, proposed by State Sen. Kim Thatcher (R) and Rep. Bill Post (R), both of Keizer, are currently being discussed in committee.
If approved in Salem, Oregon voters would decide in the general election whether it moves forward.
On Tuesday, both Post and Thatcher testified in front of the Senate Committee On Business and General Government.
“The idea behind this is to put us on permanent daylight savings time, year-round, all the time,” Post said.
The impacts of annual clock changes are widely disputed nationally among experts and medical professionals. Some argue they lead to lesser traffic accidents and energy usage, while others say there it endangers health and interrupts circadian rhythms.
The practice of “falling back” and “springing forward” dates back to 1966 but has become a topic of recent debate.
Other west coast states, including Washington and California, have already started legal processes to make the change to year-round daylight saving time. Rep. Post testified Oregon would take advantage of their efforts to seek required Congressional approval.
“So what we’ll have is a block of west coast states, which gives more power to go to Congress and say, you know, we’re not just one rogue nation here trying to do something,” Post said.
State Sen. Thatcher, who introduced the bill in the Senate, testified in front of the Committee that it makes more sense to stay on daylight saving time because it’s already 238 days - or about 65 percent - of the year.
“That would be the less disruptive change anyway, because all you'd be changing is approximately 4 months of the year,” Thatcher said.
Members on the Committee that listened to their testimony highlighted potential problems and safety concerns, including extended darkness as kids go to school in the winter months and impacts to labor in Oregon’s hazelnut industry.
Both Thatcher and Post acknowledged their concerns as valid but said the majority feedback from constituents has been in support, sentiment echoed by multiple members of the public who attended Tuesday’s work session.
“If you notice during the winter, it gets dark - really dark - at 4:30,” Aileen Kaye of Marion County told FOX 12. “It’s too depressing number one. Secondly, there’s just too many things to do outside. We have horses, and it’s really nice to clean the stalls in the light.”
Another supporter of the legislation said he simply just wants consistency.
“As a programmer, I really dislike clock changes,” said Jonas Acres of Aloha. “It’s very confusing for software when the hour from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. might not exist at all or exists twice.”
But even if the legislation passes at the Capitol and gets general election support by Oregon voters, it will still require final approval from Congress – potentially the largest hurdle in Thatcher and Post’s effort.
“Lets get the process going. Send it to the voters,” Thatcher said.
As written, if the legislation passes in Oregon and receives Congressional approval, it would go into effect at 2 a.m. on November 7, 2021.
