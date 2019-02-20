SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon lawmakers are working to close a legal loophole they say has allowed some people to get away with sharing intimate images of others without their consent.
In 2015, the Oregon legislature passed SB 188, which made it unlawful to engage in this practice, commonly referred to as “revenge porn.” However, the scope of the law only applied to images shared online.
On Wednesday, a house judiciary committee held a public hearing at the state capitol building to address proposed changes to the original bill, which some called flawed.
During the session, representatives heard testimony from the Attorney General’s office, that proposed the new changes, as well as a victim of revenge porn.
Those who testified, spoke in favor House Bill 2393, which would make it illegal to send intimate images of another person without their consent, regardless of the means used to distribute them.
Karen Johnson, who testified at the hearing, says the changes are critical to ensure others get justice, as she did, a few years back.
According to Johnson, in November 2017, she found eight enlarged photos of herself, which she described as “exploitative,” in her mailbox. The pictures were accompanied by a hand-written letter from an ex-boyfriend.
“He said he’d planned on sending copies to my friends and my family,” she said.
Johnson told FOX 12, he followed through with his threat, distributing the packets containing copies of the intimate images to six of her neighbors.
“I can’t even describe how fearful I was that my 91-year-old mother would receive this packet in the mail,” said Johnson.
Despite his actions, a law enforcement officer who was at the hearing says Johnson’s ex could not be prosecuted.
According to the Lake Oswego police officer, “As the law was written and as it stands today, the scope only covers the dissemination of those images which are disclosed through an internet Web site.”
This means, Johnson’s former boyfriend had not committed a crime by sharing printed copies.
Johnson did eventually get justice. Her ex-boyfriend was found guilty of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, but only after he changed his method of distribution.
“Between January 30th and February 3, 2018, he sent over 800 emails attaching those same exploitive photos to my co-workers and my clients,” Johnson said.
According to her, the man she says “terrorized” her was convicted. He is now in prison, on separate, unrelated charges. But, the experience left its mark on her.
“I suffered panic attacks,” Johnson said. “I was humiliated, embarrassed and ashamed.”
Johnson tells FOX 12, she testified at Wednesday’s hearing to prevent others from going through the same experience.
Under HB 2393, if someone is found guilty of sharing an intimate image of another person, without their consent, they would be charged with a misdemeanor and required to pay a $5,000 fine.
If an unemancipated minor is found guilty of engaging in revenge porn, under the new law, the child’s parents could be held financially responsible for the $5,000 fine.
The law would also allow victims, like Johnson, to pursue monetary damages in civil court, which they currently cannot do.
It is unclear when lawmakers will vote on the bill, as there are currently no scheduled legislative meetings or floor sessions pertaining to it on the legislative calendar.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
