SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek announced a restorative $250 million summer learning and child care package on Monday.
“The past year has been hard on Oregon kids and their caregivers––especially working mothers––in so many ways,” said Governor Brown.
These summer learning programs will invest in communities that have been marginalized by historical disinvestment and are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The investments in the Summer Learning and Child Care package will help address both students’ academic needs and the critical social and emotional challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The package makes five specific investments:
• Summer Enrichment and Academic Program Grants (K-8) – $90 million: These grants can be used by school districts and their partner organizations for a wide range of enrichment activities for all K-8 students. Activities can cover the entire spectrum of student interest for all age levels, including outdoor activities, performing arts, robotics, and other instructional activities.
• Summer Academic Support Grants (High School) – $72 million: Comprehensive distance learning has created challenges for Oregon high school students, with a disproportionate impact on students of color. As schools work to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 so every student is safe at school, there will be some logistical challenges to returning high school students to in-person instruction. In many districts, they may be among the last students to return to classrooms. These academic support grants will be available to school districts to participate in a summer school program to help high school students who have fallen behind in distance learning classes recover credits from the past school year. This summer programming may also be inclusive of enrichment and social-emotional support.
• Summer Activity Grants – $40 million: Grants for community organizations will be used to provide enrichment activities for students, such as day camps and park programs.
• School Child Care Grants – $30 million: Grants will be used by Title I elementary schools and Tribes to partner with community-based providers to provide wraparound child care services––including health and wellness, mental and behavioral health, and nutrition services––for K-8 students participating in summer enrichment and academic programming. The funds will prioritize low-income, working families.
• Early Learning Programs – $13 million: Resources will be used to help Early Learning Division grantees to continue providing their services to Oregon kids through the summer months. The programs include Oregon Pre-Kindergarten, Preschool Promise, and the Early Childhood Equity Fund.
Additional details on the Summer Learning and Child Care Package are available here.
(1) comment
This all about the "Great Reset", enjoy the redistribution of wealth from the producers to the dead weight.
