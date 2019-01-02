PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Hemp farming is now legal in the United States after a bill passed at the end of the year, and Oregon leaders believe it could bring big business to the state.
The bipartisan farming bill signed into law by President Donald Trump last month removes hemp from the list of controlled substances.
While hemp products, such as CBD oil, were readily and legally sold in the U.S., farmers could not legally grow it. Instead, it was imported.
The bill changes that, now allowing farmers to grow it.
On Wednesday morning, Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, who helped push the bill through, talked about the benefits of using hemp.
"One of the features of hemp that's exciting is it's much more sustainable as a fiber than cotton. And by that, it uses far less water, far less fertilizer and far less pesticides," said Sen. Merkley.
Hemp is closely related to marijuana, but doesn't have the psychoactive properties.
Oregon was part of a pilot program stemming from a 2014 farmers bill that allowed some farmers to grow it.
Since then, Sen. Merkley says there are now more than 560 registered hemp farmers in Oregon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
