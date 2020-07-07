Oregon leaders criticize police tactics as riots declared in Portland streets

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With several riots declared on Portland streets over the last week, both state and city leaders have spoken out in criticism of police tactics.
On Wednesday, the president of the police union pushed back, in particular to Comissioner JoAnn Hardesty's question of officers' use of force.
"I would just invite her and any elected official to stand in the front lines with the people that have been out there for 30-plus days, almost 40 days, and see the rioters and the violence the rioters are causing, the destruction that they're causing," Daryl Turner said.
Turner, who has been president of the Portland Police Association for the past ten years, has seen his share of protests on city streets, some of them violent, but said none of what he's seen in the past compares to the current situation, which has sapped morale and frustrated rank-and-file officers.
"I think it's frustrating to watch people who burn businesses," Turner said. "I think it's frustrating to see people who assault other people, especially police officers, because we're out there trying to protect people's businesses. We're out there trying to protect people's lives and keep them safe."
Recently, state legislators passed several bills designed to reform police practices and policies.
On Twitter Monday, Hardesty posted that the public is calling for "specific tangible actions" and "systemic change."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(5) comments
We as your leaders ask for everyone to stay home and wear masks...... But not really if you want to protest and wreck the city go right ahead we as leaders give the ok...
Who are these people and why are they so sympathetic to the rioters?
Really? they criticize the police but not the rioters that are destroying property and injuring people? What kind of people are these?
Just goes to show you what kind of "state and city leaders" we actually have, doesn't it?
Hardest is part of the problem, not the solution.
Oregon leaders? That’s an oxymoron.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.