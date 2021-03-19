Oregon leaders denounce violence against Asian American community

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - State and city leaders are raising their voices denouncing violence against the Asian American community, after a deadly attack this week in Atlanta.
Eight people were killed in spa shootings, six were Asian women.
Governor Kate Brown shared strong words Friday morning during a press briefing.
"These hate crimes are absolutely unacceptable. They must stop," Brown said. "I know there's a lot of pain right now in our Asian communities and across our communities of color. I see that pain, I share your concern, anger and disappointment that such hatred can exist."
Multnomah County Commissioners Lori Stegmann and Susheela Jayapal also shared their reaction to the violence.
"I'm in shock. I'm still trying to process what has happened in Atlanta," Stegmann said. "It is a hate crime against women. And whether or not the perpetrator consciously had that thought I don't really care. The reality is that BIPOC and women people were targeted and murdered."
"We are opposed to this, this is unacceptable. We see you, we see what you're experiencing," Jayapal said. "And I think for Commissioner Stegmann and me it's specifically saying we are of you, we are Asian Americans and we stand with you and we see you."
The commissioners shared the support the county is offering the Asian American community.
"Among the things that make people vulnerable and exposed to violence are things like economic disadvantage, you know poverty. The women who were killed in Atlanta were at the economic margins," Jayapal said. "So providing the services that they need to address all of those issues is what we think makes them safer. And so that includes aid to businesses, it includes specific testing sites that are accessible to specific Asian communities."
"We were able to grant $1 million to east county businesses," Stegmann said. "And we targeted or you know we focused on BIPOC and women-owned businesses."
As Multnomah County commissioners remain vocal on this issue, the community is coming together for a candlelight vigil this weekend to mourn and take a stand.
FOX 12 spoke with one of the organizers.
"Some people say oh you know that seems normal," United Chinese Americans member, Hardy Li said. "This is not normal. It has badly hurt our feelings as a general citizen in this country."
That vigil is at 6 p.m. at Portland's waterfront park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.