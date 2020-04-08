Oregon leaders send reminder: It’s gorgeous outside–but the stay at home order is still in place

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Even with the gorgeous weather, state leaders want to remind everyone that the stay at home order is still in place.
FOX 12 visited Evelyn Schiffler Memorial Park in Beaverton on Wednesday to see how people were practicing social distancing. Many areas of the park are closed right now, including sport courts, fields, skate parks, and playgrounds. Many people who were at the park were practicing social distancing, but some were still using the areas that are closed.
Walking, biking, hiking and running at parks is allowed, as long as you are practicing social distancing. This does not apply to state parks, which are closed right now.
Gov. Kate Brown is reminding everyone to stay home and practice social distancing, and says if you do go out, be sure to keep six feet between you and other people.
FOX 12 spoke with a few people at Evelyn Schiffler who said they’re practicing social distancing but definitely can’t hold back from getting outside.
“Well, it’s a sense of freedom for me right now because being pinned up in the house all the time, you need to get out and breathe a little bit, so that’s why I feel fortunate that we can be here and do this without them stopping us from doing it,” Linda Ashmore, a walker, said. “I think of things that I normally don’t think about, you know, with the social distance and how close should I get and how much they want to allow me to get around. But communicating at a distance has been good.”
People who were in areas of the park that were closed on Wednesday said they didn’t know they were off limits right now. FOX 12 spoke with a skateboarder who said that even though the skatepark is closed, he still wants to be there.
“A lot of us, like, we aren’t touching each other, it’s all outside in the weather and stuff like that, I think the best place for a lot of us to be is out and about walking,” Tyler Murray said.
At some parks in Portland, there will be greeters reminding people of the rules in place right now, according to officials.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.