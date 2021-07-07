Oregon learning more about lives lost during historic heat wave

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the state of Oregon continues to learn more about the lives lost during the recent historic heat wave, the organization Home Forward announced three deaths possibly related to the record heat occurred in properties it manages.
According to Executive Director Michael Buonocore, all three people who died had either caregivers, staff, or friends check in with them before their deaths.
In the first case, a welfare check was done on a resident at its Peter Paulson building on Monday, June 26th, when temperatures reached triple digits for the third straight day.
At the time, the person was alive and well, but the next morning was found dead, after an alarm was activated in their apartment and someone went to check on them.
"Based on unofficial information from the responders, we believe the death was heat related," said Buonocore.
Two more people in Home Forward properties were found dead after the triple digit temperatures had passed.
"We don't know if either of those deaths were caused by heat, if it exacerbated other conditions, or if there was another cause," said Buonocore.
According to the organization, only one Home Forward property has central air conditioning. Residents in other buildings can request an AC unit be installed as a reasonable accommodation, but Buonocore said there's no account of which apartments have an air conditioner and which don't.
"We now know this is something we want to be proactively prepared for and think about what is the number that we want to have on hand," said Buonocore.
Home Forward, which operates and develops affordable housing, is still waiting for Multnomah County to confirm whether or not the other two deaths at its properties were heat-related.
