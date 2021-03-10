PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More help for Oregonians impacted by the historic wildfires in 2020 is on the way.
Project Turnkey is a statewide program that converts old hotels and motels into non-congregate shelters, and it’s on track to provide housing to hundreds of people in the state. It’s been more than six months since the wildfires wreaked havoc in Oregon, and many are still facing homelessness.
“We had a housing crisis before the pandemic that has worsened through the pandemic and has been exacerbated by the wildfires,” Megan Loeb, who is with the Oregon Community Foundation, said.
Loeb said they have seven projects approved so far, providing about 300 units of housing for wildfire survivors.
“That is about $20 million in investment so far, so we have $45 million left to spend, which puts us on track for that original target of 800 to 1,000 units around the state,” she said.
The Oregon State Legislature approved a total of $65 million for Project Turnkey. With $30 million specifically going to counties and tribal communities impacted by wildfires, and $35 million goes to the remaining 28 counties in the state for homeless response.
Project Turnkey is gaining momentum with $5.6 million approved to go to properties in Klamath, Medford and Pendleton.
“Some of them are coming online in the days and weeks ahead. We expect most of these current properties to be open in some capacity by the end of this month,” Loeb said.
Lane County is the first of the projects to open its doors to the Holiday Farm Fire victims, and Loeb expects others to open shortly.
“My heart started being really quick, I got a little lift in my step, and it certainly quickened my heart to know that there are people who previous to Monday didn’t have that safe, warm space and now they do,” she said.
The application to apply is back open until March 12. Click here to access more information and the application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.