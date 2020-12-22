BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Legislature approved a bill Monday allowing bars and restaurants to begin offering cocktails to go. This is something that businesses have been asking to be able to do for months.
FOX 12 talked to the owner of Bootlegger's Whiskey Bar in Beaverton.
He said they were open for just five weeks before they were shut down in March.
With just offering take-out, he said they are not making enough to get by right now.
"I hope it will be a nice addition," John Green said. "If it's done well, we can do it well, and people realize it's out there quick enough. It would help us quite a bit.
Bars and restaurants will have to apply with the OLCC to offer cocktails to go.
The owner of Bootleggers hopes to start offering the drinks at the start of the New Year.
While it will be helpful, Green says it will not bring them back to where they were before the pandemic.
