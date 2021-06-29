Oregon lifts COVID-19 restrictions at midnight

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The state of Oregon will officially lift most of its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions Wednesday. For some businesses at 12:01 a.m., they plan to go back to operating at pre-pandemic levels.
“It means back to normal, some sense of normalcy for some people to be able to go back out and enjoy themselves,” Leota Arguello, the manager at River Pig Saloon, said. Some of those restrictions lifting include mask mandates, capacity limits and limited hours.
“Now we don’t have to do that anymore it makes my life a lot easier, same with my staff,” Jeffrey Ottman, co-owner of Portland Sports Bar and Grill, said. Arguello said River Pig plans to stay open past midnight for the first time in 15 months.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission said restaurants can go back to operating how they were before the pandemic. OSHA also said when the governor removed the mandates, most of the restrictions will be gone.
“We’re incredibly excited, we’ve been waiting for this day for 15 plus months and it’s been a long-ass year,” Ottman said. He also said even though his business doesn’t operate past midnight, he expects a big uptick in business now that the state will fully reopen.
“We’ve been waiting for this boom for a long time and we’ve been busy throughout so we’re going to continue to adapt as best we can,” Ottman said.
