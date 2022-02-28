PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission on Monday directed liquor store owners in Oregon to stop selling Russian manufactured spirits. The OLCC has sequestered the remaining supply of Russian spirits in its Portland warehouses. The agency said liquor stores have started removing all bottles of Russian-made liquor from their store shelves, and the OLCC has stopped fulfilling orders for those products from its warehouse.

The agency took this action as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It comes as the latest of a long list of economic sanctions against Russia and Russian operated businesses, designed to bring the conflict with Ukraine to an end.

“The OLCC understands that there are times when we must respond to a higher calling in the interest of humanity, and this is but a small step the OLCC and the State of Oregon can take,” Paul Rosenbaum, Chair of the OLCC, said in a press release.