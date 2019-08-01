PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Lottery is revealing details about its online sports betting system.
The Oregon Lottery announced Thursday that Oregon Lottery Scoreboard will be an online sports book allowing people 21 years old and older to wager on nearly every professional sport.
That includes the NFL, NBA, MLS, NWSL, MLB and NASCAR.
Betting options will include a variety of options, including single-game wagers, parlay and live in-game betting.
Geolocation services will be used to ensure Oregon Lottery Scoreboard play occurs within state boundaries and complies with state regulations.
Testing is currently underway on a mobile app and desktop interface for the system. Lottery officials are targeting a launch in time for the NFL regular season.
This is the Oregon Lottery’s first entry into online sales and gameplay, with plans to add in-venue sports betting at some Oregon Lottery retail locations in the coming months.
The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting last year.
