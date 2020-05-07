SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Lottery announced significant measures on Thursday in response to share revenue decline, including layoffs, furloughs and salary cuts for executives and staff members.
The sharp revenue decline is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Barry Pack, the Oregon Lottery director. Pack says the reduction measures help the Oregon Lottery address immediate reduction in cashflow and a projected long-term contractions of the retail market.
The reductions total around $7.4 million and impact every lottery employee in one of the following ways:
- Permanent layoff/position elimination – 60 positions, or 13% of workforce
- 30 day or longer furlough – 290 positions, or 61% of workforce
- Three-month salary reduction – 15% for Executive Team, 10% for remaining staff
“Lottery has a constitutional mandate to maximize revenue for the people of Oregon,” according to the organization. “When paired with the roughly $20 million in one-time savings and deferred costs announced in April, today’s reductions allow Lottery to maintain its financial footing in the short-term and respond to long-term changes in the retail market.”
