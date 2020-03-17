SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem has closed for deep cleaning due to COVID-19 concerns.
Oregon Lottery officials announced Tuesday that a non-public facing employee who is sick with flu-like symptoms was tested for COVID-19.
Officials said they are acting now instead of waiting for the results to come in.
The headquarters will be closed through the week.
Officials said they will be contacting anyone who worked in close contact with the employee, so they can self-quarantine as a precaution.
Lottery players who need to collect prizes may do so at the Wilsonville payment center, or through the mail.
After the deep cleaning, officials will evaluate reopening for continued business operations.
