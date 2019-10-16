SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Lottery has launched the state’s first and only legal online sportsbook.

“Scoreboard” launched Wednesday evening.

The system is available via the Oregon Lottery’s website, as well as on apps for both iOS and Android.

Users over the age of 21 can create an account, add funds and set wagers on a variety of professional sports, including NFL, NBA, MLS, NWSL, MLB and NASCAR.

Betting options include single-game wagers, parlay, live in-game betting and more.

Geolocation services ensure Scoreboard play occurs within state boundaries, and not on tribal lands.

The launch represents the Oregon Lottery’s first entry into online sales and gameplay. There are plans for in-venue sports betting at select Oregon Lottery retail locations in 2020.

Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City launched sports betting in August.

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting last year.

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.